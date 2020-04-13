PA in contact with world powers to prevent Israeli annexation

Deputy Fatah leader says PA in contact with world powers to prevent Israel from advancing its plan to annex parts of Judea and Samaria.

The Palestinian Authority said on Sunday it is in contact with world powers to prevent Israel from advancing its plan to annex parts of Judea and Samaria.

"The ongoing contact is aimed at pressuring Israel not to take such a step," said Mahmoud al-Aloul, a deputy to PA chairman and Fatah leader Mahmoud Abbas, according to the Xinhua news agency.

Al-Aloul told reporters that Israel's attempt to annex parts of the “occupied territory in coordination with the US administration is the peak of racism and opportunism" in light of the world's preoccupation with the COVID-19 pandemic.

His comments come a day after Saeb Erekat, Secretary-General of the PLO Executive Committee, warned against the implications of the Israeli government's intention to annex "occupied Palestinian land" in Judea and Samaria.

Speaking to the Deputy Prime Minister of Luxembourg, Erekat said that annexing territories in Judea and Samaria by Israel would have devastating consequences for the security and stability of the region and the peace process.

The issue of applying sovereignty over Judea and Samaria in accordance with the peace plan presented by US President Donald Trump has been discussed in the coalition negotiations between the Likud and Blue and White parties.

According to media reports, Blue and White chairman Benny Gantz set conditions regarding the areas designated for annexation and the date of annexation by the government.