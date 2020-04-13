Number of coronavirus cases in PA rises to 247

PA maintaining contacts with Hamas authorities in Gaza in order to deliver coronavirus test kits to Ramallah.

The Palestinian Authority (PA) “health ministry” said on Sunday that another Palestinian Arab had been identified as a coronavirus carrier. The case is of a Hebron resident who worked in Israel.

According to the “health ministry”, 36 Palestinian Arabs have tested positive for coronavirus in eastern Jerusalem, 19 of them in Silwan. The total number of Palestinian Arab cases, including in eastern Jerusalem, stands at 288.

When excluding eastern Jerusalem from the tally, the total number of cases in the PA is 247. The number of people who have recovered from the virus has risen to 58 and one woman has died.

107 of the cases are of Palestinian Arabs working in Israel, 29 returned from abroad, 40 are tourists and one is a security prisoner. The PA “health ministry” has conducted 17,329 tests to diagnose the coronavirus.

The PA is negotiating with the Hamas authorities in the Gaza Strip to reach an agreement on the transfer of coronavirus test kits to Ramallah where the findings will be examined.