US records another 1,514 coronavirus deaths

The United States recorded 1,514 deaths related to the coronavirus pandemic over the past 24 hours, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University on Sunday night.

The number of fatalities was lower than the previous day’s toll of 1,920.

The outbreak has now claimed the lives of at least 22,020 people in the US, the most of any country.

The US also leads the world in the number of confirmed infections, with 555,313 according to the Johns Hopkins tally.

The US death toll from the coronavirus on Saturday passed 20,000 and thus eclipsed Italy's for the highest in the world.

Also on Saturday, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio announced that the city's 1.1 million-student school system will remain closed for the rest of the academic year. Cuomo, however, said the decision is up to him, and no such determination has been made.