Live: Festive prayer at the Western Wall with Rabbi Shmuel Eliyahu

No large gatherings at the Western Wall this year, but the festive prayers continue. Watch live.

A festive Vatikin prayer is being held on Monday morning at the Southern Wall in Jerusalem, with Rabbi Shmuel Eliyahu, the the head of the Community Rabbinical Association and Chief of Rabbi of Tzfat. The prayer was initiated by Jerusalem mayor Moshe Lion and city council member Arieh King.

The prayer is attended by many people who have received special permission to do so. It was organized at the request of many citizens who requested that the traditional Hallel service be held despite the coronavirus crisis.