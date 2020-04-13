'Let them come back after coronavirus'

A heated debate took place on Sunday morning during the Cabinet meeting to discuss the issue of possibly stopping international flights to Israel due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Channel 13 News’ Barak Ravid reported that Health Ministry Director-General Moshe Bar Siman Tov said that all flights should be stopped. "An Israeli who has not returned so far – should no longer be coming," he reportedly said.

Transportation Minister Bezalel Smotrich told the Cabinet ministers that he opposes the cessation of passenger flights to Israel and believes there is no need for him and Interior Minister Aryeh Deri to approve every flight. Smotrich said all flights must be permitted in order to allow any Israeli who wishes to return to Israel to do so.

Environment Minister Ze'ev Elkin told Bar Siman Tov that the Ministry of Health's emergency regulations are "shutting down” Israel’s skies and added, "In the end, we will have to carry out rescue flights at our expense and it also means that Israelis cannot return to their country.”

Bar Siman Tov replied to Elkin and said, "That’s okay. Let them wait and come back after the coronavirus. We have enough problems as it is. Anyone who has not come back so far will not come, except on special occasions. "

Minister of Aliyah and Integration Yoav Galant attacked Bar Siman Tov. "This is inconceivable. It goes against the essence of the State of Israel," he said. Welfare Minister Ofir Akunis supported the Ministry of Health's position, saying, "No flights are needed. Look at what is happening at Ben Gurion Airport. We’re better off without flights."

Interior Minister Aryeh Deri intervened and said, "The Ministry of Health is the one that let in those who landed after filling out questionnaires and saying what kind of isolation they have. If the Ministry of Health has issues, it should look at itself. Surely we must not stop the flights. Not letting Israelis enter? Are you crazy? Remove that clause from the decision."

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu asked: "How many flights are expected every day?" Minister Smotrich replied: "There are almost no flights. Very few." Netanyahu, who just a day earlier ordered the flights to stop, changed his mind and removed the issue from the agenda. "If that’s the case, there’s no sense in arguing. Let's give up the ban on flights," he said.

During the meeting, Netanyahu decided to establish a committee chaired by Interior Minister Deri to discuss the issue of passenger flights to Israel and formulate long-term recommendations on the issue.