Coronavirus death rate down in Italy

The number of dead in Italy dropped to 431 today. Spain saw an increased amount of victims, while 737 succumbed to the virus in the UK.

Another deadly day around the world. The number of global victims crossed the 112,000 threshold today. Italy, the worst-hit country in Europe, reported the lowest number of victims over a 24-hour period since March 19th, with 431. A total of 19,899 have succumbed to COVID-19 in Italy.

Following three consecutive days with declining virus death rates, the Spanish Health Ministry reported a rise over the past 24 hours with 619 deaths, placing the total at 16,972. The UK was also hard-hit with 737 individuals succumbing to the disease, and the total up to 10,612.

Another country with a high fatality rate has been France, with a total of 14,393 dead and 561 in the last day alone. The number of virus cases in France now stands at 132,591. Turkey has recorded a particularly rapid rate over the past few days. The country's Foreign Ministry announced that over the last day, 97 people died from the virus, with the total number of victims now at 1198.

New York governor Andrew Cuomo said 758 deaths were recorded in New York State alone, the hardest-hit state in the Union. The virus has claimed the lives of 9,385 New Yorkers, with only Italy, Spain, France and the United Kingdom registering a larger number of victim.

Arutz Sheva reported that the number of coronavirus victims in Israel rose to 103 today. The Ministry of Health announced on Sunday that the amount of virus cases has reached 11,103. Of these, 174 are in serious condition and 131 arr on ventilators.

10 additional virus deaths were recorded today. So far, 1,583 patients have recovered from the virus and 4941 tests performed over the last 24 hours with the total since the onset of the virus in Israel at 163,087.