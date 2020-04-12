Supreme Court dismisses petition against Netanyahu

Supreme Court Justice Alex Stein rejected on Sunday a petition asking the court to declare that an MK who has been accused of crimes cannot be charged with the formation of the next government.

Judge Stein explained that the hearing on the question is still in its early stages. "In this state of affairs and in the spirit of these days, we must ask the Passover question: How has this petition changed from its previous two?"

According to the judge, despite the statement by President Rivlin that he would not extend the mandate of Blue and White chairman Benny Gantz, the petition is theoretical since the president did not pass the mandate to Netanyahu.

In December 2019, the High Court decided not to discuss a similar petition filed against Netanyahu, saying that only after the mandate is imposed on Netanyahu will it be possible to hold a hearing on the matter.

MK Ayelet Shaked (Yamina) welcomed the decision: "Well done Justice Stein who rejected the petition outright. But it is worth mentioning: the court cannot interfere with the president's discretion. Therefore, if the president decides to pass the mandate to Netanyahu, it has no authority to intervene. It's not a trial. It's politics."