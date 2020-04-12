The above feed features Haim Yisrael, Yishai Lapidot, Hanan Bar Sela and Binyamin Atzraf.
And the video bellow is a special performance with Rabbi Shmuel Eliyahu and singer Yishai Ribo.
Tags:Music
Watch live: Online musical Pessach events in Israel
Singers, musicians and rabbis join forces to bring a feeling of festivity despite the coronavirus restrictions. Click, view and enjoy.
