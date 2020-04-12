Arutz Sheva News: MK Ayelet Shaked 'admits' to breaking up unity government negotiations

Yediot Aharonot commentator on legal affairs blamed MK Ayelet Shaked (Yamina) for exerting pressure on the Likud that brought about the breakup of negotiations for a unity government. Shaked, for her part, retorted that "[she] had come to work, and change reality. We need to form a government but not at the cost of surrendering right-wing values."

In a column published this morning, Gorali claimed that "the Judiciary Committee is likely to undergo a change that the Likud is opposed to and that the former Justice Minister forced through two controversial power moves. The journalist further stipulated that if it weren't for the Prime Minister's wife's vocal dislike of Shaked, Netanyahu would have long ago gone along with her initiatives.

On Friday, Shaked responded to the accusations, saying she "pled guilty" and continuing: "I have come to work, to change reality, not pass the time." She said that "the right should not abandon the Justice Department and Judiciary Committee," while making it clear she supported a unity government without dismantling its right-wing values, therefore nullifying previous achievements.

Gorali mentioned the two moves he viewed as "forceful" and "controversial" which he claimed Shaked used to take over the Judiciary Committee. He said the first came in 2016, when Yisrael Beytenu joined our coalition, and she insisted on leaving MK Robert Iltov on the committee, thus breaking a long-standing tradition according to which a representative from the opposition sat on the committee.

The second move was the alliance with the head of the Judiciary Committee Effie Naveh. According to the article, the two did whatever they felt like. Shaked prided herself on appointing 334 judges, many of them known for their conservative positions and religious observance, and Naveh, as he claimed on the TV show "Fact," in humiliating judges who approached him for consultation.