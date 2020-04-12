Police begin enforcing lockdown on Jerusalem neighborhoods

Hundreds of police officers operating to enforce emergency regulations in Jerusalem, assisted by drones and lookouts.

As of 12:00 pm, dozens of police roadblocks were deployed at all entrances and exits of restricted areas.

Hundreds of police officers are working to enforce emergency regulations and apply the regulations on the ground, also using drones and lookouts for exceptional control and detection.

The following are the main new regulations that apply to residents of the areas designated as restricted:

No person who lives in a restricted area may come out except for the following purposes:

1. Getting essential medical care that cannot be received within the restricted area.

2. A legal process that requires his presence.

3. A policeman, a soldier or a medical staff member who comes out within the capacity of his position.

4. The funeral of a first-degree relative.

5. The transfer of a minor whose parents live separately to the parent who lives outside the restricted area under the conditions prescribed by the regulations.

6. Arriving at a place where a person may work by law, and returning.

7. Another essential need, with the approval of those authorized by the National Emergency Authority.

No person shall enter a restricted area except:

1. Entry of a Rescue Body, Israel Police, IDF and Civil Defense Service (for civilian assistance).

2. Entry of a permanent resident.

3. Entry of medical personnel to perform their duties.

4. Entry of social workers by law and welfare workers defined in the regulations.

6. Entry of a journalist and a communications professional (provided that he carries a GPO certificate or that of the journalist's association).

7. Entry for the provision of essential products and services (including electricity, water, communications and waste).

8. Moving a minor whose parents live separately by one of his parents to the other parent's home.

9. Entering for another essential purpose, with the approval of someone authorized by the National Emergency Authority.

Below is a list of neighborhoods that are included in the restricted areas: Ramot, Ramat Shlomo, Neve Ya'akov, Har Nof, Givat Shaul, Kiryat Moshe, Rehavia - between Keren Kayemet Leyisrael and Ramban Streets (inclusive), Nachlaot, Mekor Baruch, Romema (Rabati), Ezrat Torah, Geula, Mea She'arim, Beit Yisrael, Musrara, Bayit Vagan and Givat Mordechai.

For the purpose of enforcing the new regulations, police can prevent entry or exit of a person or vehicle into a restricted area, require a person to identify himself and detain him, and use additional policing powers if necessary.





