Top PLO official: Annexation will undermine security

PLO's Saeb Erekat warns that regional stability will be undermined if Israel applies sovereignty over Judea and Samaria.

Saeb Erekat, Secretary-General of the PLO Executive Committee, on Saturday warned against the implications of the Israeli government's intention to annex "occupied Palestinian land" in Judea and Samaria.

Speaking to the Deputy Prime Minister of Luxembourg, Erekat said that annexing territories in Judea and Samaria by Israel would have devastating consequences for the security and stability of the region and the peace process.

He blamed Israel for continuing to expand the “settlements” without being deterred, arguing that this policy challenges all UN resolutions and international institutions dealing with the Palestinian issue and which order a halt to the “settlement”.

The issue of applying sovereignty over Judea and Samaria in accordance with the peace plan presented by US President Donald Trump has been discussed in the coalition negotiations between the Likud and Blue and White parties.

According to media reports, Blue and White chairman Benny Gantz set conditions regarding the areas designated for annexation and the date of annexation by the government.