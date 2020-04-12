EU to help PA fight coronavirus

EU announces €71 million aid package to help PA curb the spread of the coronavirus.

The EU on Saturday announced a package of financial assistance to the Palestinian Authority (PA), which includes humanitarian aid in direct response to the PA plan to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

The European Union's €71 million aid package was announced after the EU expressed satisfaction with the measures taken by the PA against the coronavirus.

The announcement also states that the EU understands the challenges in implementing the plan, including restrictions on the passage of Palestinian Arabs and the special problems in the Gaza Strip.

According to official data, 268 cases of coronavirus have been diagnosed in PA-assigned areas, with one death and 46 who have recovered.

A total of 16,992 tests to detect cases of the virus have been performed so far.