Biden wins Alaska primary

Former US Vice President wins first primary since his main opponent, Bernie Sanders, dropped out of the race.

Former US Vice President Joe Biden won the Alaska Democratic Primary, NBC News projected on Saturday night.

The primary was scheduled to take place last Saturday, but in person voting was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic, and mail-in voting was extended to Friday.

The Alaska primary is a closed party-run primary, with the state awarding 19 delegates, of which 15 are pledged delegates allocated on the basis of the results of the primary.

Biden’s hold on the Democratic nomination became all but officials once his main opponent, Bernie Sanders, dropped out of the race on Wednesday.

Though several candidates who dropped out still appeared on Alaska’s ballot, just as they would in other states, Biden is expected to cruise through the remaining primaries without complication, noted The New York Times.

With all precincts in Alaska reporting, Biden won 55 percent of the vote and Sanders won 45 percent.