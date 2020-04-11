Number of dead from coronavirus tops 3 digits

The Health Ministry on Saturday evening reported that the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Israel has reached 10,743.

Of those, 154 coronavirus patients are in moderate condition, 175 are in serious condition, and 129 are on ventilators.

A total of 101 Israelis have died of coronavirus, while 1,341 have recovered.

On Sunday morning, a Health Ministry directive requiring Israelis to wear masks when they go outdoors will take effect.

The order will not apply to children under six years of age, or to those with mental or emotional disabilities for whom wearing a mask constitutes a great difficulty.