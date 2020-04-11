Health Ministry order requiring masks to go into effect

Order requiring Israelis to wear masks in public goes into effect Sunday morning. Here's when it doesn't apply.

Last week, Health Ministry Director-General Moshe Bar Siman Tov signed an order requiring Israelis to wear masks outside their homes, beginning on Sunday, April 12, at 7:00a.m.

The masks must cover both the nose and mouth, and must be masks intended for the purpose or homemade in accordance with the Health Ministry guidelines.

It is believed that masks which cover both the nose and mouth reduce transmission of coronavirus.

Those exempt from the order to wear masks include:

- children under age six

- those with mental, emotional, or medical issues which significantly increase the difficulty involved in wearing a mask

- individuals traveling in a private vehicle alone or only with members of their households

- those actively participating in media broadcasts

- two employees who consistently sit in the same room, as long as there are at least two meters of space between them

The Health Ministry called on the public to continue remaining at home, and to continue working together to stop the spread of coronavirus.

Currently, it is permitted to leave home for one of the following reasons:

- work, for those who are permitted to do so under the guidelines

- purchasing food, medicine, or other essential products or services

- helping someone who requires help due to need or a medical situation

- transferring a child between the homes of his divorced parents

- walking within 100 meters of home

Gatherings of more than two people are forbidden, and proper hygiene practices must be followed, and a two-meter distance must be kept between people.

"The danger of coronavirus has not yet passed," the Ministry said in a statement. "Only if we all strictly adhere to the guidelines, will we be able to prepare for a gradual lifting of the lockdown."