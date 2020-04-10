A Passover medley of unity - performed by 3 Israelis of different sectors

Haredi, secular, and Religious Zionist musicians work together to perform 'porch music,' offering a Passover medley of faith and hope.

Arutz Sheva Staff ,

Playing the 'porch music'
From the clip

In the midst of the Passover holiday, haredi musician Ami Cohen, secular saxophonist Mark Rosen, and Religious Zionist guitarist Kfir Gueta created "the porch music": An instrumental medley of songs of hope and faith, sprinkled with holiday songs.

Ami Cohen, adapter and producer, said: "We tried to think of a unique and interesting way to bring the public music which would bring joy and move them during these times. And so each of us in the orchestra recorded and photographed [himself] on the porch of his home, while [our] neighbors joined us spontaneously. We really felt like we were a tribe of brothers and sisters."

Due to the coronavirus lockdown, many Israelis are holding "porch events," including sing-alongs, applauding in support for healthcare workers, and prayers in which each person participates from their own home.

