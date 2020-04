Could the quarantine imposed in order to stem the spread of the virus affect the timing of aliyah?

Dr. Sam Minskoff, a member of the Aliyah Team at Arutz Sheva, addresses the very questions that most apply to these crucial times.

The causes and dynamics - both spiritual and psychological - resulting from being quarantined due to the coronavirus, and the ensuing increasing domestic violence, are discussed along with the ‘fifth question’: Why is this Passover different from all other Passovers?