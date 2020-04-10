Likud and Blue and White to request Rivlin extend deadline for coalition negotiations?

Likud, Blue and White, may request Pres. Rivlin extend deadline for negotiations by 14 days.

The Likud and Blue and White parties are considering submitting a joint request to Israeli President Reuven Rivlin, asking for an extension of the 28-day period to form a government, Maariv reported.

The 28-day period, granted last month to Blue and White Chairman MK Benny Gantz, expires on Monday, but Rivlin can grant the parties a 14-day extension, prior to tasking a different candidate with forming a government.

The parties resumed coalition negotiations on Thursday evening, following the conclusion of the first day of Passover.

On Monday, coalition talks stalled due to disagreements between the parties on two major issues: the way Supreme Court justices are appointed, and whether Israel will apply sovereignty to Judea and Samaria in the coming months.

On Wednesday, Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu called Gantz to wish him a happy Passover. During the call, the two parties agreed to resume talks, stressing the need for a unity government.