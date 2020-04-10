Ron Cobi, former Tiberias mayor, calls on public to pray for Rabbi Dov Kook

Ron Cobi, long known for his opposition to haredim settling in Tiberias, has called for the city's residents to unite in prayer

The renowned kabbalist Rabbi Dov Kook of Tiberias, has contracted coronavirus and is being treated in hospital, The Yeshiva World news reports.

The former mayor of Tiberias, Ron Cobi, who gained prominence due to his virulent opposition to the influx of haredi residents to the city, has called for the city’s population to unite in praying for Rabbi Kook’s recovery.

On his Facebook page, he wrote: “The city of Tiberias is united in prayer for the recovery of Rabbi Kook, the tzaddik (righteous man) of Tiberias, from the terrible coronavirus. Spread the word, share this post, and increase your prayers at this time.”

Cobi also posted a video of himself imploring the public to “pray for the recovery of the tzaddik, with G-d’s help,” and posted the words of Psalm 121 on his page: “A song of ascents, I lift up my eyes to the hills…”

Rabbi Kook tested positive for coronavirus last week and was self-quarantining in a private home until his condition deteriorated and he was taken to Poriya hospital in Tiberias, where he is currently in the intensive care unit.

His name for prayer is: Rabbi Dov, son of Shoshana; may he have a complete recovery along with all the others who are ill.