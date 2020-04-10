Bnei Brak hospital has run out of ventilators

Mayanei Hayeshua says equipment sent by Health Ministry is unusable, hospital unable to accept coronavirus victims in serious condition.

According to a report in Maariv earlier this week, Maayanei Hayeshua hospital in Bnei Brak has run out of ventilators and requested that the Israeli government not send them any more coronavirus patients.

"Two weeks ago, the hospital turned to the Health Ministry, requesting help in procuring equipment, monitors, and so forth," the hospital said. "Yesterday equipment arrived at the hospital, but it is not in working order and we are unable to use it. As a result, the hospital informed the Health Ministry that it will not be able to accept any more coronavirus patients who need ventilators."

Israel Hayom quoted Mayanei Hayeshua Medical Director Professor Moti Ravid, who said: "We have 12 patients on ventilators in the coronavirus unit, and another 16 'regular' patients on ventilators. We don't have the capacity to put another patient on a ventilator, so we turned to them and said that if there is a patient they want to bring us, and he may need a ventilator, they should send him somewhere else. We don't want to endanger anyone."

He added that 15% of Mayanei Hayeshua's coronavirus patients are on ventilators.

In response, Ronni Gamzu, CEO of Tel Aviv Sourasky Medical Center, told the smaller hospital to transfer coronavirus patients to his hospital.

"Transfer those on ventilators to us," he said. "Ichilov is ready and prepared to accept them immediately for the sake of the health of our brothers, the residents of Bnei Brak."

Bnei Brak currently has 1,460 confirmed cases of the coronavirus, of whom 26 are in serious condition.