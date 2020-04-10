Three women die of coronavirus

Three women, all in their eighties, die of coronavirus in Jerusalem and Netanya.

Two women, aged 84 and 86, died of coronavirus Thursday night at Jerusalem's Shaare Zedek Medical Center.

Both women were residents of the Ma'on Horim retirement home in Jerusalem's Sanhedria neighborhood.

A third woman, also in her eighties, died Thursday night of coronavirus at Laniado Hospital in Netanya.

Earlier on Friday morning, Israel's Health Ministry said that the number of coronavirus cases in Israel has reached 10,095.

The Ministry also said that 8,600 coronavirus patients are in mild condition, 178 are in moderate condition, and 164 are in serious condition, of whom 125 are on ventilators.

Ninety-two Israelis have died of coronavirus, and 1,061 have recovered.