US lights up in blue, in honor of healthcare workers fighting coronavirus Across the US, cities illuminate buildings in blue to honor healthcare workers on the front lines fighting coronavirus. Arutz Sheva Staff ,

Eduardo Munoz/REUTERS New York illuminated to honor healthcare workers during coronavirus crisis Eduardo Munoz/REUTERS New York illuminated to honor healthcare workers during coronavirus crisis Eduardo Munoz/REUTERS New York illuminated to honor healthcare workers during coronavirus crisis





top