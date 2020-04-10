92 coronavirus victims in Israel, more than 10,000 cases

On Friday morning, Israel's Health Ministry announced that the number of coronavirus cases in Israel has reached 10,095.

Of the patients, 8,600 are in mild condition, 178 are in moderate condition, and 164 are in serious condition. Of those in serious condition, 125 are on ventilators.

Ninety-two Israelis have died of coronavirus, and 1,061 have recovered.

According to data released on Thursday, Jerusalem and Bnei Brak continue to have the highest number of coronavirus cases in Israel with 1,630 and 1,594 each, respectively.

Tel Aviv is a distant third with 415 confirmed coronavirus cases. Following are Ashkelon and Elad with 216 and 215 patients.