Strict lockdown lifted, permitted to leave home for essential purposes

At 7:00a.m. Friday morning, the tighter lockdown that was imposed on Wednesday was lifted. It is now permitted to leave one's home for essential purposes.

At the same time, the lockdown on Bnei Brak was loosened slightly, but the city's status as a "restricted zone" was extended by five days.

Public transportation will resume, at 25% of normal operations, beginning on Sunday morning.

The Health Ministry urged the public to be part of the national efforts by strictly adhering to the guidelines and not to become complacent over the course of the Passover holiday. The Ministry also emphasized that gatherings are prohibited and that two meters must be maintained between people who are not members of the same household.

Health Minister Yaakov Litzman (UTJ) said that a gradual restarting of the economy will only be possible if people adhere to the guidelines, adding that, "The danger posed by coronavirus hasn't passed. We all see what is happening in other countries around the world. We are continuously following the spread of the virus in Israel. A gradual reopening of the economy can only happen if we all adhere to the rules, despite the difficulty. Have a happy holiday - together, we will defeat [the virus]."