Rain expected in central and northern Israel

Over the first day of Passover, the Kinneret (Sea of Galilee) rose one centimeter. Another 28 centimeters are needed for the lake to reach maximum capacity.

Rain is expected to fall on Friday in northern and central Israel, forecasters predicted. Winds will pick up and there will be isolated thunderstorms. Temperatures will drop to lower than seasonal average. There is a chance of flooding in the Judean Desert and Dead Sea areas.

On Friday night, there will be intermittent rainfall in northern and central Israel, and there may be isolated thunderstorms.

Saturday will see local rainfall in northern and central Israel. There may be light showers in the northern Negev. Temperatures will remain lower than seasonal average. There is a slight chance of flooding in the Judean Desert and Dead Sea areas. Over the course of the day, the rain will lessen.

Sunday will be partly cloudy with a rise in temperatures. In northern Israel, there may be light rainfall during the morning hours.

Monday will be partly cloudy or clear, with an additional rise in temperatures.