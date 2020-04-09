Israelis sing 'Ma Nishtana' from their balconies

Thousands of Israelis took to their balconies Wednesday night to sing the 'Ma Nishtana,' a traditional song from the Passover seder.

'Ma Nishtana,' the 'Four Questions,' is traditionally sung by the youngest person at the table. The singer asks what makes the seder night different from all other nights.

This year, with Israel in lockdown due to the coronavirus, large gatherings with extended families were not possible. In addition, many Israeli citizens are in quarantine and unable to have a seder with other people.

Israelis found a way to maintain their festive communal spirit and remember elderly people having their seder alone, even while under curfew, by singing, dancing, and clapping to each other from their balconies on the seder night at 8:30 p.m. In Jerusalem, the singing echoed for miles.

The number of coronavirus patients in Israel rose to 9,968 Thursday. 166 of them are in serious condition and 121 are on ventilators. A total of 864 coronavirus patients have recovered.