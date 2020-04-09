Bennett, Netanyahu clash on coronavirus closure

Defense Minister Naftali Bennett announced Thursday night that he is opposed to extending the closure to Israeli citizens and even demands that the IDF pass responsibility for carrying out the coronavirus tests.

A source close to Netanyahu responded: "In an emergency, a government minister is expected to behave responsibly and hold discussions in professional forums in the government and not in the media."

"The Prime Minister, who is conducting the fight in coronavirus responsibly and optimally together with experts in Israel and around the world, allows all ministers to express their views fully in government discussions. It is appropriate for the defense minister to take care of the tasks that he has been tasked with, and has not yet carried out, instead of constantly being involved in media attacks against the prime minister and the government he is a member of."

At the end of the first day of Passover, it was announced that Health Ministry Director-General Moshe Bar Siman Tov recommends extending the closure that is currently scheduled to end at 6 AM tomorrow morning.