3 seniors recover from coronavirus

3 women in their 90s released from Nahariya hospital after recovering from COVID-19 virus.

Three elderly women, aged 97, 96 and 91, were released from the Galilee Medical Center in Nahariya after recovering from the coronavirus.

The women were released back to their nursing home after their latest tests came back negative for the virus.

The ward still has three residents brought in from the nursing home, ages 93, 85 and 75. Their conditions are listed as mild.

The total number of coronavirus cases in Israel rose to 9,755, the Health Ministry announced Thursday night. The death toll from the virus currently stands at 79. A total of 864 coronavirus patients have recovered.