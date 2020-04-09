5-week-old baby hospitalized with coronavirus

A five-week-old infant is currently hospitalized with the coronavirus at Sheba Medical Center in Tel Hashomer.

The hospital said the baby is fully conscious and continues to undergo a series of tests in the coronavirus intensive care unit. A close relative is with the child.

The number of people who died from Corona rose to 79 this morning, including an 86-year-old man at the Yavneel nursing home - where three residents had already died from the virus.

Today, the number of patients has increased by 351 and there are currently 9,755 coronavirus patients in Israel. One-hundred-and-sixty-five of them are in serious condition and 119 are on ventilators. A total of 864 coronavirus patients have recovered.