New York reports new single-day record coronavirus deaths

New York state records 779 deaths in one day and now has the most coronavirus cases in the world.

New York state on Wednesday reported the most coronavirus cases in the world, overtaking Spain, according to a Reuters tally.

Governor Andrew Cuomo said that the state recorded 779 deaths, its largest single day death toll from the coronavirus.

According to Reuters, New York state now has 149,316 reported cases compared with Spain at 146,690. Italy is now in third place with 139,422 cases reported on Wednesday.

In total, the United States has recorded over 417,000 cases and 14,100 deaths, according to the tally.

Cuomo said the number of deaths will continue to increase, even as hospitalizations fall because fatalities are a "lagging indicator" of the outbreak.

"Every number is a face. Every number is a family," Cuomo said during his daily media briefing, according to The Hill.

Still, he said social distancing measures are working, and the infection curve is flattening.

Cuomo credited an increase in hospital capacity, as well as the sharing of equipment among "different partners in the health system.

