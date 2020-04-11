Best Shows On Netflix You Cannot Watch With US Netflix

It is no surprise to see an increasing number of Netflix subscriptions amid coronavirus outbreak. People in the United States are following self-isolation measures and what’s the best way to kill time than watching Netflix.

Netflix is the most popular online video streaming site that offers streaming services to nearly every country. It has different libraries for different regions, but due to licensing deals negotiated territory by territory, its streaming lineup can differ significantly from one country to the next.

Yes, there are some great shows overseas on Netflix that aren’t available to the American subscribers. The best part is that, with the right Netflix VPN, you can stream from different IP addresses and access unavailable content in the US. With that said, here are the top four shows on Netflix (unavailable to the US subscribers) that you must can during this lockdown period.

#1 Fargo

Fargo is a crime-drama series created by Noah Hawley. The series follows an anthology format where each season is set in a different era with a different story. What’s interesting about this show is that every season has new cast and characters, while there is minor overlap. The first season is set in 2006 in North Dakota and Minnesota and stars Martin Freeman, Colin Hanks, Allison Tolman, and Billy Bob Thornton. The second season is set in 1979 South Dakota and North Dakota and stars Ted Danson, Patrick Wilson, and Kirsten Dunst. The third season is set in 2010, Minnesota and stars David Thewlis, Goran Bodgan, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Carrie Coon, and Ewan McGregor. And the upcoming fourth season is set in Kansas City, Missouri, in 1950 and stars Chris Rock, Timothy Olyphant, Ben Whishaw, and Jessie Buckley. We do not want to kill the thrill by telling everything about the show. You should watch the show.

#2 Orphan Black

Orphan Black is a sci-fi thriller created by Graeme Manson and John Fawcett. The show stars Tatiana Maslany as numerous clones. The show revolves around Sarah Manning, who takes the identity of Elizabeth Childs, one of her fellow clones, after witnessing her suicide. The series focuses on raising issues regarding the ethical and moral implications of human cloning and its influence on identity. There is a total of five seasons. The lockdown period is enough for you to complete the episodes. This sci thriller is a treat to everyone who enjoys science with a bit of entertainment. It is a recommended show that you should watch if you share a love for the thriller genre.

#3 Star Trek: Discovery

Star Trek: Discovery is a sci-fi flick created by Alex Kurtzman and Bryan Fuller. The premise is set approximately a decade before the proceedings of the original Star Trek series. It follows the crew of the USS Discovery on their numerous adventures. Ten years before The Enterprise, Spock, and Kirk, the USS Discovery sets out on an adventure, discovering new lifeforms and worlds, as one Starfleet official starts to learn and understand alien things. Star Trek is a popular franchise that has been ruling the entertainment world for decades now. If you have been following the Star Trek series, you would not want to miss this gem at any cost.

#4 Doctor Who

Doctor Who is a science fiction program produced by the BBC. The show depicts the adventures of a Time Lord, known as ‘the Doctor’ who is an extraterrestrial being from the planet called Gallifrey. The Doctor explores through space and time in a time-traveling spaceship TARDIS. The Doctor is accompanied by numerous companions who help him combat a variety of foe while helping people in need and saving civilizations. Watch this show with your kids, and they will definitely love it. Since it is a BBC production, it has got all the entertaining stuff that you would search in a sci-fi show. Don’t worry; there are ways in which you can stream this fantastic show on Netflix US.

Stream Netflix Shows With VPNs

While these shows are a must-watch, they are unfortunately not available on US Netflix. You need a best VPN to stream TV shows that are not available for American Netflix subscribers. It is quite evident that VPNs are the best way to get the best entertainment telecast right to your Netflix US. You cannot miss the fun that is going around the world, and there are many VPN providers that can help you find a way to these amazing shows. ExpressVPN and Surfshark are some of the efficient providers that you must take into consideration to get things straight. Both ExpressVPN and Surfshark are the popular VPN providers that users generally use to stream their favorite shows on Netflix US. So, without thinking further, seek assistance from these VPN providers now to binge-watch your favorite Netflix shown in the US.

