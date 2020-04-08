Netanyahu, Gantz, agree to resume talks

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu called Blue and White chairman MK Benny Gantz to wish him a happy Passover holiday on Wednesday afternoon.

Both spoke of the need for a national emergency government to benefit the people of Israel at this time. The two also agreed to continue their discussions during the holiday.

Earlier, Gantz blamed the impasse in the negotiations on the Likud party's "demand to damage the proper work of the Judiciary Committee."

The Likud responded that "From the first moment, it was agreed that the government of unity and equality would establish two clear principles: Joint decision making on all issues and promoting the application of sovereignty. Unfortunately, at the last moment, Blue and White reneged on those agreements, which are a necessary basis for any equitable government."

Likud officials also said that "once Blue and White returns to the original agreements, the deal can be finalized and a unity government established. False Blue and White media spins do not bring unity closer but keep it farther away."