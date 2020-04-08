Hamas considers: Information on prisoners in exchange for prisoners

Hamas will examine the possibility of providing clear information to Israel on the fate of IDF soldiers Oron Shaul and Hadar Goldin and on the health of Avraham (Avera) Mengistu and Hisham al-Sayed in exchange for the release of security prisoners, the Al-Quds newspaper reported.

Last week, it was reported that Hamas seemed to be willing to negotiate regarding the transfer of medical equipment in exchange for the return of the captive Israelis.

However, on Tuesday Hamas leader Yahya al-Sinwar denied that negotiations had progressed.

Instead, he said that Hamas maybe willing to "grant a partial concession regarding the soldiers being held captive by us in exchange for releasing the elderly and sick prisoners as a humanitarian gesture in light of the coronavirus crisis."

He also said that the price would be high and Israel would have to pay it, and that the first condition for negotiations was releasing prisoners who had been released as part of the Shalit deal and were subsequently re-arrested by Israel due to violation of the terms of their release and their return to terror.