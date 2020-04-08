Coronavirus: Woman dies in Jerusalem hospital

A 90-year-old woman died Wednesday afternoon of coronavirus, at Jerusalem's Shaare Zedek Medical center, bringing the death toll from coronavirus to 72.

She had been admitted last week to the coronavirus unit, and suffered from several complex pre-existing conditions.

Another 99 coronavirus patients are hospitalized at Shaare Zedek, 10 of whom are on ventilators.

On Wednesday morning, Israel's Health Ministry reported that the country has 9,404 confirmed cases of coronavirus, and 147 coronavirus patients in serious condition, 122 of whom are on ventilators.

Another 801 patients have recovered from the virus.