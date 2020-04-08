Coronavirus victim was Holocaust survivor and bereaved father

Shimon Reinzilber, 97, Holocaust survivor who lost a son during military service, named as one of the latest victims of COVID-19.

Shimon Reinzilber, 97, died Tuesday evening of coronavirus at Be'er Sheva's Soroka Hospital.

A Holocaust survivor, Reinzilber is survived by one child, three grandchildren, and eight great-grandchildren.

His eldest son, Yaakov, was born on the day Israel was declared a state - May 14, 1948. Yaakov was killed during his military service, when his vehicle drove over a hidden land mine.

Six years ago, Reinzilber went to live at Mishan together with his wife Tzila, who passed away three months ago. During the past several weeks, he felt ill, and his health deteriorated..

He is the tenth resident of the Mishan nursing home to pass away due to the virus.