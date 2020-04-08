Anti-Semitic graffiti scrawled on Boston-area Chabad center

Chabad Center in Brookline, near Boston, is vandalized with anti-Semitic graffiti written in Russian.

A man was captured on surveillance video writing what police say is anti-Semitic graffiti in Russian on the wall of a Boston-area Chabad Center.

He also drew a symbol that closely resembles a swastika above the words, the Boston-area ABC affiliate WCVB reported.

The Brookline Police Department said it was investigating the Sunday night incident as a hate crime in a statement posted on social media.

The Anti-Defamation League of New England is offering a $1,000 reward leading to the arrest of the vandal.

“This anti-Semitic act represents a direct threat to the Jewish community and is a reminder that hate never rests, even in a pandemic,” Robert Trestan, the ADL’s New England regional director, said in a statement.