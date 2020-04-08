First documentary movie on origin of CCP virus, tracking down origin of Wuhan coronavirus.

The CCP virus, which originated from China, has rampaged through the world and caused more than 80,000 deaths, infecting at least 1.4 million.

The true number of deaths and infections is unknown due to the under-reporting of cases from mainland China.

In the new documentary presented by the Epoch Times and NTD, Epoch Times investigative reporter Joshua Philipp takes an in-depth look at the progression of the pandemic from January to April and leads us on a journey of discovery to bring the truth behind the matter to light.

From the Huanan Seafood Market in Hubei Province to the scandals at the Wuhan Institute of Virology, from long-running experiments on viruses to military takeovers, suspicious activities arise from every corner. Through vigorous investigations and the piecing together of hidden information, the documentary will unearth a more complete understanding of the situation surrounding the rise of this pandemic.

Suspicions uncovered from official reports and publicly available information also sprouted more questions, leading to surprising findings and inquiries.

Reuters Police stand guard near inflatable copwa

iStock Wuhan, China