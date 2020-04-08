Israel braces for rainy Passover

Low temperatures, rainfall, and possible flooding expected for first days of Passover.

Wednesday will be partly cloudy, and there may be light rainfall. Temperatures will be slightly lower than seasonal average.

Thursday will be partly cloudy with no significant change in temperatures. There may be light local rainfall, especially in northern Israel.

Friday will be partly cloudy or cloudy, and temperatures will drop to lower than seasonal average. There may be rainfall in northern and central Israel, as well as isolated thunderstorms. In the northern Negev, there will be local rainfall. Winds will pick up and there is a slight chance that streams in the Judean Desert and Dead Sea areas will flood.

The Kinneret (Sea of Galille) rose one centimeter since Tuesday, and now stands at 3.91 meters (12.8 feet) above the lower red line. Another 39 centimeters (15.35") are required to reach maximum capacity.

Since the beginning of the rainy season, the Kinneret has risen 2.725 meters (8.9 feet).