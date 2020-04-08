Rabbi Leibel Groner, secretary of the Lubavitcher Rebbe dies of coronavirus

Rabbi Yehuda Leib "Leibel" Groner, 88, died Tuesday night of coronavirus in New York.

Rabbi Groner served as one of the personal secretaries of the Lubavitcher Rebbe, Rabbi Menachem Mendel Schneerson, who he began working with in 1949, at the Kehot Publication Society, a branch of Merkos L’inyonei Chinuch, which the Rebbe headed.

Together with Rabbi Volf Greenglass of Montreal, Rabbi Groner authored Sefer Haminhagim, which details Chabad-Lubavitch customs. The book was partially edited by the Lubavitcher Rebbe and is considered one of the authoritative volumes of the hasidic movement.

He also taught at the Beis Rivkah girls' school in Crown Heights.

Rabbi Leibel Groner, one of the most beloved figured in Chabad-Lubavitch today, will be laid to rest on Wednesday morning.

According to COLLIVE, the funeral will pass by "770" at 9:30a.m. New York time, and leave for the "Ohel" (the resting place of the Lubavitcher Rebbe and his father-in-law, the previous Lubavitcher Rebbe, in Queens, New York) at 10:30a.m. local time.