71 Israelis dead from coronavirus

Four more Israelis die of coronavirus, 147 other patients in serious condition.

On Tuesday night, Israel's death toll from coronavirus rose from 65 to 71.

A 67-year-old woman died of coronavirus in Haifa's Rambam Medical Center Tuesday night. She suffered from underlying conditions, reports said.

Later, a 97-year-old man died of coronavirus at Be'er Sheva's Soroka Hospital.

Also on Tuesday night, two men passed away in Ichilov Hospital, one aged 75, the other 77. Both of them had underlying conditions.

So far, Israel has 9,404 confirmed cases of coronavirus, and 147 coronavirus patients in serious condition. Of those, 117 are on ventilators.

Another 770 patients have recovered from the virus.

Since Tuesday morning, the number of deaths from coronavirus has risen by five. One of those was a 37-year-old man, who died at Hasharon Hospital.