Yair Netanyahu helps distribute food to Holocaust survivors

Yair Netanyahu, son of Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu, assisted in distributing Passover food parcels to Holocaust survivors, the elderly and disadvantaged populations, as part of the activities of the Yad Ezer La-Haver foundation.

The founder and CEO of Yad Ezer La-Haver in Haifa, Shimon Sabag, thanked the hundreds of volunteers who give their time for the benefit of Holocaust survivors, the elderly and disadvantaged families.

"One of these dear volunteers is our dear friend Yair Netanyahu, the son of Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu, who greatly helped us to distribute Passover food packages directly to the doors of Holocaust survivors who are in continuous isolation due to their age."

Sabag added, "It is no secret that Yair Netanyahu's tremendous and generous volunteer work has been ongoing for many years and is a continuation of his support throughout the year, not just in the days of the coronavirus crisis in Israel."