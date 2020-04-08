PA: 20 coronavirus patients have recovered

18 patients have recovered from COVID-19 in Judea and Samaria, while two have recovered in Gaza, say authorities.

Mai al-Kaila, the Palestinian Authority (PA) “health minister”, said on Tuesday that 18 coronavirus patients from the Ramallah and Bethlehem districts had completely recovered, were sent home and ordered to remain in isolation for 14 days.

Speaking at a press conference, al-Kaila said the number of cases of coronavirus in PA-assigned areas had reached 261, of whom 42 had recovered. One woman died from the disease.

She added the PA obtained 10,000 coronavirus test kits with the assistance of the General Intelligence apparatus and its “civil affairs minister” Hussein al-Sheikh.

Meanwhile, the Gaza-based “health ministry” reported the recovery of two coronavirus patients. The total number of patients who have recovered in Gaza stands at eight.

Those who recovered are clerics who returned from Pakistan and were the first cases of COVID-19 in the Gaza Strip. There are now five cases in the Gaza Strip and they are in stable condition.

PA chairman Mahmoud Abbas this past Thursday extended the state of emergency for another 30 days due to the spread of the coronavirus.

He initially announced a month-long state of emergency after the first seven cases of coronavirus were identified in Bethlehem. Since then, cases were identified in other PA-controlled cities as well.