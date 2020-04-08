Twitter CEO to donate $1 billion to fight coronvirus outbreak

Jack Dorsey's donation marks the largest pledged gift by a private individual yet during the pandemic.

Twitter CEO and co-founder Jack Dorsey on Tuesday announced plans to donate $1 billion to fight the coronavirus outbreak.

The amount marks the largest pledged gift by a private individual yet during the pandemic.

Dorsey, who is also the CEO of Square﻿﻿, will make the donation using $1 billion in Square shares—roughly 30% of his estimated net worth, according to Forbes.

While announcing his decision via Twitter, Dorsey said the funds would later shift to support efforts for women’s health, education and universal basic income after the COVID-19 epidemic.

“Why UBI and girl’s health and education? I believe they represent the best long-term solutions to the existential problems facing the world. UBI is a great idea needing experimentation,” he wrote.

Dorsey also said all of the gift’s donations will be tracked through a public Google Sheet. That document shows $100,000 has been given so far to America’s Food Fund, an organization cofounded by Laurene Powell Jobs and Leonardo DeCaprio.

Dorsey’s pledge is by far the biggest gift by any single individual. Other top donors include Bill and Melinda Gates who pledged $100 million, less than 1% of their fortune.

He concluded his Twitter thread announcing the donation by writing, “Why now? The needs are increasingly urgent, and I want to see the impact in my lifetime. I hope this inspires others to do something similar. Life is too short, so let’s do everything we can today to help people now.”