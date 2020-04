Jewish actress Mayim Bialik releases new seven-minute video in which she explains the parts of the Passover Seder.

Jewish actress Mayim Bialik, known for the role of Dr. Amy Farrah Fowler on the sitcom “The Big Bang Theory” and for playing the title character in the television series “Blossom”, released a new seven-minute video in which she explains the 15 parts of the Passover Seder together with other Jewish friends.

Mayim Bialik considers herself to be a Modern Orthodox Jew. She devotes some of the videos she uploads to YouTube to explain Judaism.