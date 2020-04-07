US President Donald Trump on Monday ripped a CNN reporter who pressed him on promoting hydroxychloroquine as a way to treat COVID-19 when the clinical trials of the drug have not yet been completed.

“You come out here every day, right, sir? Talking about the benefits of hydroxychloroquine,” said the reporter.

Trump replied, “I want them to try it. It may work, and it may not work. But if it doesn’t work, it’s nothing lost by doing it. Nothing. Because we know long-term what I want. I want to save lives, and I don’t want it to be in a lab for the next year-and-a-half as people are dying all over the place.”

When the reporter continued to press the President on the issue, he replied, “Now, it may not work, in which case, hey, it didn’t work. It may work, in which case it’s going to save a lot of lives. Now, a lot of people say, if the people walking in prior to getting it, if they take it, it has a profound effect. Well, maybe it does and maybe it doesn’t…I don’t want to wait a year-and-a-half to find out. Only CNN would ask that question. Fake news. Go ahead. Bunch of fakers.”

Trump has been a long-time critic of the mainstream US media, which he has repeatedly branded as “fake news”.

He has been particularly critical of CNN and in 2018 had a fiery exchange with its chief White House correspondent, Jim Acosta, which resulted in the White House temporarily revoking Acosta’s press credentials.

In the wake of that incident, Trump suggested that a new international television network should be formed to compete with CNN and present the greatness of the United States around the world.