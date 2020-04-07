9,248 coronavirus patients in Israel, death toll at 65

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Israel rose to 9,248 on Tuesday, the Health Ministry reported. The death toll from the virus rose to 65.

149 patients are hospitalized in serious condition and 117 are on ventilators. 770 patients have recovered from the virus.

Led by Health Minister Yaakov Litzman, the Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Defense tonight (Tuesday) signed an agreement with the company BGI to provide equipment and materials to carry at least 10,000 more coronavirus tests a day.

The devices will be placed in 6 laboratories of the health funds over the next few weeks and will be added to the lab activities that already exist in the health system.

Earlier, the Director General of the Ministry of Health signed a public health order - a duty to wear a mask, whereby a person will notleave his place of residence without a facial mask which covers the nose and mouth. The ministry stated that wearing masks greatly reduces the risk of infection.

The instructions to wear a mask shall not apply to a minor under the age of 6, a person who, because of mental, intellectual or medical disability, has a significant difficulty in using a mask, a person staying in a vehicle or in a building.