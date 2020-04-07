France: 1,400 coronavirus deaths in one day

France sees highest number of fatalities over 24-hour period yet as total deaths surpass 10,000, infections surpass 100,000.

1,417 deaths from the coronavirus were recorded in France over the last 24 hours, the highest daily total yet in the European nation.

The total number of fatalities from the coronavirus in France rose to 10,326.

11,059 new cases of coronavirus infection were also recorded in France over the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of infections to 109,069.

1,413,264 cases of coronavirus infection have been identified worldwide. 81,027 people have died from the disease so far.