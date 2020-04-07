Rabin's grandson backtracks on Netanyahu death wish

Yonatan Ben Artzi retracts social media wish that Prime Minister contract coronavirus: 'I don't wish coronavirus on anyone, also Netanyahu.'

The grandson of the late Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin, Yonatan Ben Artzi, apologized this evening after issuing a public wish that Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu contract the coronavirus.

"I don't wish coronavirus on anyone, not to Netanyahu either. Apologies for the matter," Ben Artzi wrote.

Ben Artzi caused an uproar on social media after allowing himself to publicly wish coronavirus on Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu.

"If Netanyahu lied to the people of Israel and basically only did playacting saying 'we must have an emergency coronavirus unity government' and basically meant an election then he deserves to contract coronavirus and end his life in a sick prison. Karma. Happy Holidays Nation of Israel. May we soon go back to hugging each other close close."

When he realized the outrage his words caused he qualified his statement: "Let me make it clear: Whoever uses human illnesses such as coronavirus to do politics deserves coronavirus. It's contempt and mockery of human life. Be well, just stop lying and playing around."

Minister Yoav Galant responded to Ben Artzi, writing: "Yonatan Ben Artzi, you need to understand better from others what you mustn't say about Prime Minister. I condemn the outrageous and ugly remarks."

Likud officials said, "Yonatan Ben-Artzi incites for death of the Prime Minister. Even as the Prime Minister is saving the lives of Israeli citizens, there's no limit to the hatred. Do you think anyone will launch an investigation against him?"