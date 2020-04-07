Rabin's grandson wishes coronavirus on Netanyahu

Yonatan Ben Artzi, grandson of the late Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin, caused an uproar on social media after allowing himself to wish coronavirus on Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu.

"If Netanyahu lied to the people of Israel and basically only did playacting saying 'we must have an emergency coronavirus unity government' and basically meant an election then he deserves to contract coronavirus and end his life in a sick prison. Karma. Happy Holidays Nation of Israel. May we soon go back to hugging each other close close."

When he realized the outrage his words caused he qualified his statement: "Let me make it clear: Whoever uses human illnesses such as coronavirus to do politics deserves coronavirus. It's contempt and mockery of human life. Be well, just stop lying and playing around."