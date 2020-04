Search crews continue to spearhead search for 24 year old Asaf Brooke, who went missing on March 11; Search today focused on open areas.

Israel Dog Unit (IDU) search crews continue to spearhead the search for 24-year-old Asaf Brooke, who went missing in Ashkelon on March 11th.

The search today focused on open areas between the spot where his car was found, and the area where his phone signal was last indicated, the day of his mysterious disappearance.

